'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian Open 2026 Epic | Video

Novak Djokovic brought his experience to the fore in a 4-hour epic to clinch a place in the Australian Open Final. The 38-year-old turned back the clock to topple two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in a marathon semifinal. Djokovic was spent as the game ended, with the Serbian legend overcome by emotion.

It his first first win in a semi-final clash since Wimbledon 2024. Djokovic has not won a Grand Slam for 2 years, and chases a record extending 25th Grand Slam title. Speaking to the presenter after the game, Novak was teary eyed and at a loss for words. The crowd erupted in chants of 'Nole, Nole' serenading the former World No.1 in a heartwarming video.

“I’m at a loss for words. Thank you for the support. You have all been incredible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all,” Djokovic told the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Djokovic is the oldest player in the Open era to reach an AO men’s singles final, and will face off against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The 38-year-old is a 10-time Australian Open champ, but his last victory at the Melbourne Park came in 2023. It will be his record 38th Grand Slam Final.

Sinner was quick off the blocks and took the first set with relative ease, only for the Serbian to bounce back aggressively. In a physically demanding fixture, Djokovic defied the odds to battle it out against a counterpart who was only 3 years old when he first played at the Australian Open.