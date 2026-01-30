 SGFI U-19 Rugby Championship Kicks Off In Delhi With Fierce Competition
The SGFI U-19 Rugby Championship kicked off in New Delhi with dominant performances from several teams. Rajasthan thrashed Andhra Pradesh 46–0, while Odisha secured a convincing 29–0 win over Punjab. Chhattisgarh also impressed with a 31–0 victory against CBSE Welfare Society, underlining the competitive intensity and depth of emerging under-19 rugby talent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
The SGFI U-19 Rugby Championship, scheduled from 30th January to 1st February 2026 in New Delhi, got underway with an impressive display of competitive rugby as teams from across the country battled for early dominance. The tournament serves as a major national platform for emerging under-19 rugby talent, with teams showcasing physical strength, tactical awareness, and disciplined teamwork on the field.

In the opening encounter, Rajasthan produced a dominant performance to overpower Andhra Pradesh 46–0, controlling the match from the outset with relentless attacking pressure and a rock-solid defensive structure. Odisha followed with a comprehensive 29–0 victory over Punjab, maintaining possession and capitalising on scoring opportunities to remain in command throughout the contest.

In another one-sided fixture, Chhattisgarh defeated CBSE Welfare Society 31–0, displaying superior coordination and consistency across all phases of play.

Tamil Nadu secured a disciplined 10–0 win against Telangana in a closely contested match where defensive resilience played a key role, while Gujarat registered a clean 10–0 victory over Jammu & Kashmir, keeping their opponents scoreless with structured defence and timely attacks.

The day concluded with Rajasthan continuing their strong run, recording a convincing 22–0 win against Delhi, reaffirming their position as one of the standout teams in the championship and setting a strong tone for the matches to come.

