ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Crush Delhi Superheros By 48 Runs |

Surat: In the penultimate match of the league stage, Chennai Singams faced Delhi Superheros at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. Chennai Singams dominated the whole game by putting up 105/3 on the board and dismantled Delhi Superheros lineup for just 57 runs to clinch their 6th win of ISPL Season 3 by 48 runs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

After winning the toss, Chennai Singams Captain Ankur Singh decided to bat first. The openers couldn’t stitch a big partnership as Vice-Captain Ketan Mhatre was dismissed for just 1 run in the first over. Jagannath Sarkar continued his splendid form against Delhi Superheros alongside the elegant Mohammed Nadeem, Chennai Singams scored 43/1 at the halfway mark.

Mohammed Nadeem who scored an unbeaten 49 in Chennai Singams’ last match, accelerated in the 6th over scoring 16 runs with two boundaries and a six. The destructive duo of Jagannath Sarkar and Mohammed Nadeem smacked 21 runs in the 50-50 Challenge Over. Jagannath & Nadeem built a vital partnership of 95 runs in the first innings where Mohammed Nadeem scored 45* runs off 23 balls and Jagannath Sarkar scored 40 runs off 32 balls which resulted in Chennai Singams ending their innings for 105/3 in 10 overs. Sambhaji Patil was used the Googly Impact Sub for Chennai Singams in the first innings. Chennai Singams scored their third 100+ score on the board in ISPL 3.

Chasing a mammoth total of 106, Delhi Superheros started slowly as the Chennai Singams’ bowlers Ashish Pal and Sunil Kumar bowled with great accuracy giving just 10 runs in the powerplay. Sunil Kumar dismissed Subhajit Jana for a golden duck. Jagannath Sarkar who is known for his swing bowling dismissed Delhi’s Captain Prathamesh Pawar and Padmesh Mhatre in his ISPL Swing Ball Overs spell. Chennai Singams’ pace attack continued to bowl tight lines and kept Delhi Superheros strangled at 32/4 after the first 5 overs.

Anurag Sarshar who is known for his accurate line and length picked 2 scalps in the 6th over shifting the momentum completely towards Chennai Singams. Captain Ankur Singh bowled the 50-50 Challenge Over and conceded just 2 runs with a wicket. The pacers dismantled Delhi Superheros for 57 runs with Sunil Kumar picking 3 wickets, 2 wickets each to Ankur Singh, Anurag Sarshar and Jagannath Sarkar and Ashish Pal picked 1 wicket in his spell.

With this win, Chennai Singams won their 6th match of ISPL 3 and topped the table with 12 points. Chennai Singams will play their last league match of ISPL 3 against Ahmedabad Lions on 2nd Feb 2026, Monday.

Match Summary

Chennai Singams: 105/3 (10 overs)

Mohammed Nadeem 45*(23)

Jagannath Sarkar 40(32)

Nashant Kumar 2/10 (1 over)

Delhi Superheros: 57 all out (9.2overs)

Aakash Jangid 11(7)

Sunil Kumar 3/6 (1.2 overs)

Ankur Singh 2/6 (2 overs)

Jagannath Sarkar 2/14 (2 overs)

Anurag Sarshar 2/15 (2 overs)

Result: Chennai Singams beat Delhi Superheros by 48 runs

About Chennai Singams

Chennai Singams is a dynamic ISPL franchise representing the spirit and strength of Chennai. Co-owned by Mr. Rajdip Gupta, Mr. Sandip Gupta, and actor Suriya Sivakumar, the team symbolises grit and passion through its roaring lion emblem and vibrant yellow identity. With a strong commitment to sports promotion and grassroots talent development, the ownership group supports multiple sporting initiatives, including women’s cricket. As ISPL Season 3 gears up for another thrilling edition of T10 tennis ball cricket, Chennai Singams aim to deliver electrifying performances that captivate fans across the country.

For Media Enquiries:

Sandeep Mishra

sandeep@conceptpr.com | 9892878051

Omkar Acharya

omkar@conceptpr.com | 9326665125