'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing

When Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli’s Instagram profile suddenly became unavailable on January 30, 2026, millions of fans were left confused and anxious. Attempts to access his verified account, which boasted one of the largest followings in sports, only brought up the message, “Profile isn’t available,” with no explanation from Kohli, his team, or Instagram.

The sudden disappearance triggered an immediate and intense reaction across the internet. Notably, supporters began spamming Instagram’s main page and comment sections, not just those of Kohli, but also of related public profiles. Many flocked to posts by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, filling her comments with heartfelt pleas, questions and emotive messages urging for clarity on Kohli’s status and a hoped-for return.

On Instagram itself, some users even targeted the platform’s official accounts, repeatedly tagging them and posting screenshots of the missing profile while demanding answers. The digital protest was a mix of genuine concern and playful frustration, as fans struggled to understand whether the disappearance was a technical glitch, intentional privacy decision, or something more mysterious.

Meanwhile, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) saw a wave of memes and theories emerge. Some linked the disappearance to unrelated trending events, while others adopted humorous formats, using popular meme templates to express disbelief and anxiety over Kohli’s absence.

Despite the chaos online, neither Kohli nor his representatives have addressed the Instagram situation directly. Fans continue to wait for confirmation, hoping that the “King of Cricket” will soon resurface on the platform that has long been a centerpiece of his global engagement.