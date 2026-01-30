 'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing

'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing

Virat Kohli’s Instagram profile abruptly became unavailable, triggering confusion among millions of fans. Visitors saw only “Profile isn’t available,” with no clarification from Kohli or his team. Fans flooded Instagram’s official accounts with tags and screenshots, blending concern and humour while speculating about a glitch, privacy move, or mystery behind the sudden digital disappearance.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

When Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli’s Instagram profile suddenly became unavailable on January 30, 2026, millions of fans were left confused and anxious. Attempts to access his verified account, which boasted one of the largest followings in sports, only brought up the message, “Profile isn’t available,” with no explanation from Kohli, his team, or Instagram.

The sudden disappearance triggered an immediate and intense reaction across the internet. Notably, supporters began spamming Instagram’s main page and comment sections, not just those of Kohli, but also of related public profiles. Many flocked to posts by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, filling her comments with heartfelt pleas, questions and emotive messages urging for clarity on Kohli’s status and a hoped-for return.

Image: Instagram

On Instagram itself, some users even targeted the platform’s official accounts, repeatedly tagging them and posting screenshots of the missing profile while demanding answers. The digital protest was a mix of genuine concern and playful frustration, as fans struggled to understand whether the disappearance was a technical glitch, intentional privacy decision, or something more mysterious.

Meanwhile, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) saw a wave of memes and theories emerge. Some linked the disappearance to unrelated trending events, while others adopted humorous formats, using popular meme templates to express disbelief and anxiety over Kohli’s absence.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global Uncertainty
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global Uncertainty
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City From February 1 During Peak Hours; What's Allowed & What's Not?
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City From February 1 During Peak Hours; What's Allowed & What's Not?
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge

Despite the chaos online, neither Kohli nor his representatives have addressed the Instagram situation directly. Fans continue to wait for confirmation, hoping that the “King of Cricket” will soon resurface on the platform that has long been a centerpiece of his global engagement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's...
'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's...
Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram Account? Fans & Followers Left In Speculation
Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram Account? Fans & Followers Left In Speculation
Sportvot x FPJ: Reliance FYC Outclass Sellebrity FC 3–1 In Mumbai Premier League Clash
Sportvot x FPJ: Reliance FYC Outclass Sellebrity FC 3–1 In Mumbai Premier League Clash
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana & Co Confirm Final Spot After Crushing UP Warriorz By 9...
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana & Co Confirm Final Spot After Crushing UP Warriorz By 9...
'Don't Disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK...
'Don't Disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK...