Virat Kohli's Instagram Account Restored After Brief Disappearance, Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief

Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli’s Instagram account, one of the most followed on the platform, is visible again after mysteriously vanishing for several hours on January 30, 2026. Earlier in the day, fans attempting to access his verified profile were met with an error message saying “Profile isn’t available,” sparking global confusion and speculation about what had happened.

The disappearance of Kohli’s handle @virat.kohli, which boasts well over 270 million followers, triggered worry, memes and intense discussion across social media as supporters debated whether it was a technical glitch, a deliberate deactivation, or a cutting-edge publicity move. Many turned to Instagram’s official accounts and even Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma, seeking answers, though neither Kohli nor his team issued any immediate explanation at the time.

By late morning on January 30, however, the profile was restored and functioning normally, bringing relief to millions of fans who had been left anxious and puzzled by its sudden absence. Despite its return, there remains no official statement from Kohli, his management, or Instagram’s parent company Meta about why the account disappeared in the first place or whether users will be informed about the cause.

The brief blackout has led to even more questions than answers, leaving fans and media alike to wonder if the episode was a temporary technical issue, an intentional “digital detox,” or part of an upcoming announcement, though nothing has been confirmed as of now.

As the account resumes normal activity, observers are watching closely for any clue from Kohli or his team that might shed light on the unusual incident and what it means for one of cricket’s most influential stars online.