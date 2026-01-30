PM Narendra Modi Reaches Out To PT Usha, Offers Heartfelt Condolences After Demise Of Her Husband

Image: Narendra Modi/PT Usha/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke with veteran Indian athlete and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha to express condolences following the sudden death of her husband, V. Srinivasan, officials confirmed.

Srinivasan, 67, collapsed at his residence early on January 30, 2026, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he could not be revived, family sources said. He had been a steady presence by Usha’s side throughout her illustrious sporting and political life and was widely regarded as her pillar of support.

In his conversation with the former Olympic sprint icon, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Usha and her family during this difficult time. The PM highlighted her contributions to Indian sport and politics and extended prayers for strength and peace.

The couple had one son, Ujjwal, and had stood together through Usha’s remarkable journey from a celebrated sprinter to becoming President of the Indian Olympic Association and a Member of Parliament.

No official public statement has yet been released by Usha or her office regarding Srinivasan’s passing, but condolences continue to pour in from across India’s sporting and political communities.

'Shocked & Saddened': IOA President P.T. Usha Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away In Plane Crash

P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri. Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning when the small aircraft he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. Reports stated that up to five people were on board, all of whom tragically lost their lives. The plane reportedly went down in an open field, and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Apart from his political career, Pawar has contributed significantly to sports administration in the state. P.T. Usha’s message highlighted the impact of his loss on the sporting community, reflecting the respect he commanded beyond politics.

The sudden tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the nation, with condolences pouring in from leaders, sports personalities, and citizens alike.