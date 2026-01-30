 PM Narendra Modi Reaches Out To PT Usha, Offers Heartfelt Condolences After Demise Of Her Husband
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with veteran athlete and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha to offer condolences after the sudden death of her husband, V. Srinivasan. The 67-year-old collapsed at his residence on January 30, 2026, and was declared dead at hospital. Srinivasan was a constant support throughout Usha’s distinguished sporting and political journey.

Updated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Image: Narendra Modi/PT Usha/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke with veteran Indian athlete and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha to express condolences following the sudden death of her husband, V. Srinivasan, officials confirmed.

Srinivasan, 67, collapsed at his residence early on January 30, 2026, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he could not be revived, family sources said. He had been a steady presence by Usha’s side throughout her illustrious sporting and political life and was widely regarded as her pillar of support.

In his conversation with the former Olympic sprint icon, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Usha and her family during this difficult time. The PM highlighted her contributions to Indian sport and politics and extended prayers for strength and peace.

The couple had one son, Ujjwal, and had stood together through Usha’s remarkable journey from a celebrated sprinter to becoming President of the Indian Olympic Association and a Member of Parliament.

No official public statement has yet been released by Usha or her office regarding Srinivasan’s passing, but condolences continue to pour in from across India’s sporting and political communities.

