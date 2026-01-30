Melbourne Crowd Goes Wild As Alexander Zverev Wins Thrilling Rally Against Carlos Alcaraz In Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final; Video

Image: Australian Open/X

On a packed day at Rod Laver Arena, fans were treated to one of the most electrifying exchanges of the Australian Open 2026 Men’s Singles Semi‑Final as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev traded blistering shots in a jaw‑dropping rally that left the crowd on their feet.

The world No. 1 and the No. 3 seed were already delivering high‑quality tennis throughout the match, each showcasing their power, precision and athleticism. In one standout sequence, the pair engaged in an extended battle, exchanging thunderous groundstrokes, deft angles and razor‑sharp passing shots that drew gasps and applause from a rapt Melbourne crowd.

After an intense exchange that combined Alcaraz’s lightning‑quick court coverage with Zverev’s booming serves and deep backhands, it was Zverev who ultimately prevailed, winning the point to huge cheers. The rally exemplified the high stakes and exceptional level of play on display in this semifinal clash.

Fans at the Australian Open and around the world will long remember this explosive exchange as part of another classic chapter in the sport’s legendary history.

Elena Rybakina booked her place in the semifinals of the 2026 Australian Open with a commanding victory over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. In a match that featured moments of tension, a candid remark by Rybakina during a set break quickly became one of the talking points of the day.

The Kazakh star, known for her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, struggled to find her rhythm early in the match. At one point during a set break, Rybakina was heard saying, “We both started so shit,” acknowledging the shaky start she and Swiatek had experienced in the opening stages of their clash.

Rybakina regrouped after that brief pause, tightening her game and gradually taking control. She used her booming serve and heavy groundstrokes to put pressure on Swiatek, breaking the Pole’s serve at key moments. Her improved performance was reflected in the scoreline as she moved ahead and did not look back. Ultimately, Rybakina won in straight sets, advancing to the semifinals with confidence and momentum.

The victory marked a significant result for Rybakina, who has had mixed results against top-ranked opponents in her career. It also ended Swiatek’s bid for an Australian Open title this year, halting the six-time Grand Slam champion’s run in Melbourne.

Rybakina’s candid remark during the set break humanised the exchanged battle on court, showing a moment of humour and honesty in the heat of competition. As she moves deeper into the tournament, her blend of power and poise will make her one to watch in the battle for a place in the final.