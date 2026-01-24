 Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNovak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video

During his 2026 Australian Open third-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp, Novak Djokovic slammed a ball in frustration that nearly struck a nearby ball kid. The young volunteer was unharmed, but the incident caused a moment of panic in the stands and drew widespread attention from spectators and social media, highlighting Djokovic’s intense on-court emotions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: Australian Open/X

Tensions ran high during Novak Djokovic’s third-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2026 Australian Open, as the former world No. 1 was caught in a moment of frustration that nearly led to an on-court accident involving a ball kid.

After a heated rally, Djokovic slammed a ball toward the back of the court in anger. The ball, however, veered dangerously close to a ball kid stationed nearby, causing a brief moment of panic in the stands. The young volunteer appeared unharmed, but the incident drew sharp attention from spectators and social media alike.

Read Also
'You're Trending On Twitter!': Naomi Osaka's Playful Presser Moment After Gritty Win Goes Viral At...
article-image
Read Also
'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal,...
article-image

The Serbian star, known for his intensity and competitiveness, quickly composed himself, apologizing to the ball kid before resuming play. Commentators noted that while Djokovic’s actions were clearly unintentional, the near-miss highlighted the fine line players walk when expressing frustration during high-stakes matches.

Fans and analysts debated the incident online, with some defending Djokovic’s passion and competitiveness, while others criticized the potential risk to a child, emphasizing the importance of player control even under pressure.

FPJ Shorts
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere

Jannik Sinner Fights Through Cramps As Grueling Third-Round Battle With Eliot Spizzirri Continues Under Australian Open Heat; Video

Jannik Sinner is facing an unexpected physical challenge during his third-round match against American player Eliot Spizzirri at the Australian Open, with the world No. 2 visibly struggling with cramps as the contest continues under intense Melbourne heat.

As temperatures climbed, Sinner began showing signs of discomfort, stretching frequently between points and appearing limited in his movement. The cramps have affected his explosiveness and court coverage, forcing him to shorten rallies and rely more heavily on placement and experience rather than raw power.

Spizzirri, sensing an opening, has continued to compete aggressively, extending points and testing Sinner’s endurance. The American has earned support from the crowd for his effort and composure while sharing the court with one of the sport’s elite players.

Medical staff have been closely monitoring Sinner during changeovers as he focuses on hydration and recovery. Despite the physical issues, he has remained mentally sharp, finding ways to stay competitive as the match unfolds.

With play ongoing, the situation underscores the brutal demands of Grand Slam tennis in Australian summer conditions, leaving fans watching closely to see whether Sinner can manage his cramps and close out the match, or if Spizzirri can capitalize on the moment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian...
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian...
ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback...
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback...
'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal,...
'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal,...
IND Vs AUS: Women's World Cup Stars Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal Earn Maiden Call Up To Test Squad
IND Vs AUS: Women's World Cup Stars Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal Earn Maiden Call Up To Test Squad