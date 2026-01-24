 'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal, Question Her Mental Toughness
Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the Australian Open sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans supported her decision to step away due to a physical issue, others criticized her mental toughness, with some calling her weak or attention-seeking. Osaka described the choice as heartbreaking but necessary to avoid further injury, prompting debate over athlete health and public scrutiny.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tennis Letter/X

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the Australian Open has triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with netizens sharply divided over the four-time Grand Slam champion’s decision. While many fans expressed concern and support for her health, others were far more critical, questioning her mental toughness and intentions.

Osaka announced her withdrawal in an emotional statement, explaining that she needed to step away to address a physical issue following her last match. Calling it a “difficult decision,” she said the run meant a lot to her and that stopping now “breaks my heart,” but emphasized she could not risk further damage and wanted to return stronger.

Despite her explanation, social media platforms quickly filled with harsh commentary. Some users accused Osaka of lacking resilience, with one comment reading, “She has a weak mentality,” while another went further, stating, “She is just an attention-seeking woman.” Such remarks sparked backlash from other fans, who called the criticism unfair and insensitive toward an athlete prioritizing her health.

The scrutiny around Osaka intensified following a controversial moment in her previous match against Sorana Cirstea. During her second-round win, Osaka’s audible self-encouragement between points, including between first and second serves, visibly irritated Cirstea, who raised the issue with the chair umpire. Officials ruled Osaka’s actions permissible under current rules, as they did not occur while her opponent was serving.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As Osaka steps away from the tournament, the episode once again highlights the intense scrutiny elite athletes face, not only for their performances, but also for their health decisions and behavior on court. While criticism continues to swirl online, supporters argue that Osaka’s withdrawal reflects responsibility, not weakness, in an era where athlete well-being is increasingly in focus.

