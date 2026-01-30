Zaheer Pasha Survives Early Jolt To Enter Next Round As Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy Begins

Zaheer Pasha (L) of Reserve Bank of India |

Mumbai: International carrom player and national champion Zaheer Pasha of Karnataka survived a scare against Anil Tayshete of Maharashtra to win 11-17, 25-0, 25-5 in the third Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation of India on

Thursday. Tayshete created a sensation in the first round by winning the first set 17-11 however, Zaheer maintained his challenge by winning the second and third set.

Organisers Maharashtra Carrom Association and all the players paid emotional tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and President of Maharashtra Olympic Association Ajit Pawar before the tournament got started.

Vasudev Mukherjee, Head of Life Insurance Corporation of India Dadar Branch and Atul Mehra of SISCAA Carrom Company played a board to formally inaugurate the event.

RESULTS

Open Singles First Round Omkar Tilak (Maharashtra) vs Raghunath Waghpanje (Maharashtra) 13-27, 17-13, 15-5; R Arokiaraj (Tamil Nadu) vs Irfan Khan (Maharashtra) 18-10, 19-6 Rinki Kumari (Maharashtra) vs Jagannath Maitrani (Maharashtra) 25-0, 22-0; Prajakta Narayankar (Maharashtra) vs Suryakant More (Maharashtra) 20-4, 23-10; Ritikesh Valmiki (Maharashtra) vs Asgar Shaikh (Maharashtra) 4-22, 16-14, 17-15; Khatim Khalil (Maldives) vs Riazuddin Shaikh (Maharashtra) 25-125-0; K Srinivas (Telangana) vs Jitendra Rathod (Maharashtra) 205, 25-5; Sageer Ahmed (Uttar Pradesh) vs Abdul Qayyum (Maharashtra) 250, 25-0; Kajal Kumari (Maharashtra) vs Satish Kharat (Maharashtra) 1410, 18-2; Ibrahim Hujan Ali (Maldives) vs Uday Ghadigaonkar (Maharashtra) 24-9, 16-2