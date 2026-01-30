'Harsha Boghle & Ravi Shastri Mentoring....': Young Karnataka Boy's Cricket Commentary Style Amuses Internet; Netizens Praise Talent - Watch

A short video from a local cricket match in Karnataka has gone viral, not for an extraordinary shot or a match-winning spell, but for the remarkable commentary delivered by a young boy. His fluent English, confident tone and professional-style delivery have impressed millions online, turning him into an overnight internet sensation.

Clip crosses 7 million views on Instagram

Shared on Instagram on January 3, the video shows a modest cricket ground with a dusty pitch, players spread across the field, and spectators seated near the boundary. Sitting among them is a young boy providing live, ball-by-ball commentary with striking composure and clarity.

The caption read, “Talent doesn’t wait for age, it just needs a mic,” and introduced the child commentator as Jaswith Kannadka. Since being posted, the clip has amassed over 7 million views, along with thousands of likes, shares, and comments praising his skills.

Impressive control and professional-style delivery

What truly stood out for viewers was Jaswith’s disciplined approach. He stayed silent during the bowler’s run-up and burst into animated analysis only after the ball was delivered, a trait commonly seen among seasoned professionals.

His enthusiastic lines describing a delivery, packed with expressive phrases and technical accuracy, showcased not just fluency in English but also a deep understanding of the game. On-screen text in the video humorously compared his style to iconic Indian commentators, suggesting that legends like Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri were mentoring him in a parallel universe.

Comments

Social media showers praise and encouragement

The comments section quickly filled with admiration. Many users applauded his timing, diction, and cricketing insight, while others joked about major broadcasters already lining up to sign him. One user commented, "Such a talented young commentator! Loved the confidence and excitement. Keep it up, champ!"

Some viewers highlighted his discipline behind the microphone, while others praised his confidence, energy, and passion for cricket. Several users also encouraged him to continue pursuing commentary, predicting a bright future in sports broadcasting.