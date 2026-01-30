From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns

Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A video that has gone viral on social media platforms has triggered a debate on what children are eating at school these days. The video is in contrast to what children ate at school in the 1990s, when lunch boxes used to contain simple home-cooked meals in small portions, which were both healthy and adequate. The video brings to light how this is no longer the case, with packaged and instant foods dominating children’s tiffins.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the following caption: “Seeing this and realising how much my mother did for me!!”

Seeing this and realising how much my mother did for me!! 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0jBFmgPWiZ — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) January 24, 2026

The viral video shows a teacher checking the lunch boxes of students one by one. What she finds is alarming. Children are seen carrying biscuits, doughnuts, cakes, chips, French fries, and even instant noodles in their lunch boxes instead of having proper meals. Only a few lunch boxes have fruits, and only one student has a healthy meal of roti and vegetables. The increasing trend of having ready-to-eat foods is alarming the teacher, who says that such foods should not be allowed in school lunchboxes.

As the teacher continues to open the lunch boxes, she is shocked to see that one student is carrying only biscuits in the lunch box every day, while another student is carrying only cake. While one student has apples in the lunch box, most have processed foods. The video ends with the teacher saying that she will make sure that unhealthy foods are not brought to school.

Netizens reactions

The post has resonated with many users, triggering nostalgia, concern, and debate over modern parenting, changing food habits, and their long-term impact on children’s health.

One user wrote, "Seeing this and realising how good mother i am." Another user said, "My mother always packed Subzi roti/parathas for our school tiffin." "Cakes, biscuits, donut, Maggie, fries as lunch!! Wow parents these days some other lazy people," a third user commented.