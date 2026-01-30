 From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFrom Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns

From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns

A viral video showing a teacher checking students’ lunch boxes has triggered debate over children’s eating habits. Unlike the 1990s’ home-cooked tiffins, many students now carry biscuits, cakes, chips, fries, and instant noodles. Only one child had roti and vegetables. The clip has sparked nostalgia and concern about parenting, health, and rising dependence on processed foods.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A video that has gone viral on social media platforms has triggered a debate on what children are eating at school these days. The video is in contrast to what children ate at school in the 1990s, when lunch boxes used to contain simple home-cooked meals in small portions, which were both healthy and adequate. The video brings to light how this is no longer the case, with packaged and instant foods dominating children’s tiffins.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the following caption: “Seeing this and realising how much my mother did for me!!”

The viral video shows a teacher checking the lunch boxes of students one by one. What she finds is alarming. Children are seen carrying biscuits, doughnuts, cakes, chips, French fries, and even instant noodles in their lunch boxes instead of having proper meals. Only a few lunch boxes have fruits, and only one student has a healthy meal of roti and vegetables. The increasing trend of having ready-to-eat foods is alarming the teacher, who says that such foods should not be allowed in school lunchboxes.

Read Also
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
article-image

As the teacher continues to open the lunch boxes, she is shocked to see that one student is carrying only biscuits in the lunch box every day, while another student is carrying only cake. While one student has apples in the lunch box, most have processed foods. The video ends with the teacher saying that she will make sure that unhealthy foods are not brought to school.

FPJ Shorts
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge, Signals Unity After Speculation Over Congress Ties
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge, Signals Unity After Speculation Over Congress Ties
Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Edges Up 0.3% To ₹323.86 Crore Amid Labour Code Impact
Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 FY26 Net Profit Edges Up 0.3% To ₹323.86 Crore Amid Labour Code Impact
'Dragged, Slapped Several Times': Youth Stripped, Beaten By MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers For Posting Abusive Comment On Thackeray Brothers; Videos
'Dragged, Slapped Several Times': Youth Stripped, Beaten By MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers For Posting Abusive Comment On Thackeray Brothers; Videos
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect

Netizens reactions

The post has resonated with many users, triggering nostalgia, concern, and debate over modern parenting, changing food habits, and their long-term impact on children’s health.

One user wrote, "Seeing this and realising how good mother i am." Another user said, "My mother always packed Subzi roti/parathas for our school tiffin." "Cakes, biscuits, donut, Maggie, fries as lunch!! Wow parents these days some other lazy people," a third user commented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns
From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
CUET PG 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in; Know Editable Fields, Non-Editable...
CUET PG 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in; Know Editable Fields, Non-Editable...