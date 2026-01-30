 How Will Google Gemini App Transform JEE Main Preparation For Students?
Google has launched free full-length JEE Main practice tests on its AI-powered Gemini app. The tests provide instant feedback, explain correct answers, and help students create personalised study plans.

Friday, January 30, 2026
Gemini AI

In a bid to help emerging engineering, Google has rolled out free full-length JEE Main practice tests on its AI-driven Gemini app. The practice tests are designed in partnership with popular learning platforms such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360, so that the learning material used by students is as close to the actual format and difficulty level of the exam as possible.

How to take a JEE Main mock test on Gemini?

To take a test, all that a student needs to do is ask the Gemini app, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test.” Once the test is over, the app gives the student immediate feedback, pointing out the strengths and weaknesses of the student and where they need to improve. Moreover, students can also ask for explanations of the correct answers, which helps them understand concepts better and allows the AI to devise a personalized study plan for them.

Chris Phillips, Vice President of Education at Google, said the initiative is part of the company’s broader goal to improve learning outcomes through personalized and active learning. “We want students to not only practice but also understand their mistakes and strengthen their concepts in a meaningful way,” he added.

JEE Mains exam

The JEE Mains exam is a national-level engineering entrance exam that is conducted online, and it is used for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. It is also a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the entrance exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs.

This new product follows Google’s previous launch of free SAT practice exams on Gemini, which were created in partnership with The Princeton Review, and it shows the company’s growing interest in the development of AI-powered education solutions for students around the world.

The new JEE Main practice exams will give students free and easy access to resources that will help them prepare for one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India.

