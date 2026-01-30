JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8

JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification | jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the Combined Civil Services Competitive Examination 2025 on its official website, jpsc.gov.in. It should be mentioned that there is no limit on the number of attempts, and candidates are free to take the exam as many times as they wish, as long as they are within the age limit.

JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026: Important dates

1. Online application process starts: January 31st, 2026

2. End of registration procedure: February 14th, 2026, at 5:00 PM

3. Preliminary exam: 8th March 2026

4. Main exam date: 2nd May 2026 to 4th May 2026

5. Interview dates: June 16 and 19, 2026

Note: The final merit list will be compiled using the combined marks from the main examination and the interview.

JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026: Vacancy details

This exam fills a total of 103 vacancies in nine different state services. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Block Development Officer / Circle Officer / District Panchayat Officer: 28

2. Police Superintendent (Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department): 42

3. District Coordinator (Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department): 2

4. Prison Superintendent (Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department): 4

5. Assistant Director, Industries, Mines & Labour Department: 3

6. Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies Department (Cooperative Branch): 2

7. Assistant Town Planner / Urban Development Officer (Urban Development & Housing Department): 10

8. Assistant Director (Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department): 2

9. Inspector / District Public Relations Officer / Public Relations Officer (Information & Public Relations Department): 10

Read the official notification here

Minimum qualifying marks

To qualify for the main examination, candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks based on their category. General category candidates are required to obtain at least 40 per cent marks, while Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) candidates need 34 per cent and Backward Classes (BC) candidates must score a minimum of 36.5 per cent. The interview stage will carry a total of 100 marks, and no minimum qualifying marks have been fixed for this round.