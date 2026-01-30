NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 173 Posts Ends Today At ncert.nic.in; Make Payment Till February 2

NCERT Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025-26 | ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: The registration process for the recruitment of non-teaching positions under the NCERT Recruitment 2025-26 is going to close today, January 30, 2026, by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi. Those who qualify can apply online on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

Candidates who have previously registered but have found technical difficulties with the payment process have been offered an extension until February 2, 2026, to complete their application.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

The recruiting includes 173 positions in Groups A, B, and C at levels 2–12. It includes 9 vacancies for Level 10–12 posts, 26 vacancies for Level 6–8 posts, and 138 vacancies for Level 2–5 posts.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection process consists of a written test, a skill test as per the post, document verification, and a medical examination.

Read the official notification here

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment page and then click the NCERT Recruitment 2025-26 notification.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register with the details such as personal and academic information (if they haven't registered before).

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register online for the NCERT Recruitment 2025-26

Click here to login for already registered applicants

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

The application fee is ₹1,500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates applying for Level 10–12, ₹1,200 for Level 6–7, and ₹1,000 for Level 2–5 posts, to be paid online through the official website.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

The age requirement for applicants varies depending on the post, with the cut-off date for age calculation being January 16, 2026. Age relaxation is also allowed under government regulations. Aspirants are asked to look at the announcement for post-specific eligibility.