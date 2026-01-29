CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Experts Highlight Key Topics And Exam-Day Strategy

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies | AI

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business Studies exam draws near, experts have reiterated the need for smart learning, concept understanding, and proper presentation. As per Satwant Palekar, Head – Academics, Birla Open Minds Education Ltd, the pre-exam days should be utilised more for reinforcing high-weightage chapters through NCERT-based learning and past-year question papers.

Analysis of past year papers reveals that most questions are directly picked from NCERT textbooks, which are presented in the form of case-based or application-type questions. Topics like Principles and Functions of Management, Planning, Organising, Staffing, and Directing, as well as Financial Management from Business Finance, have always been high on weightage. Students are advised to learn definitions, key terms, and differences while supporting answers with examples.

Case studies are highly important for obtaining high marks, as they test the student’s ability to apply concepts rather than apply theoretical knowledge. Patterns like identifying concepts, cause-and-effect analysis, and problem-solving have been repeatedly noticed. Experts have observed that most students tend to lose marks not because they lack knowledge but because they fail to connect their answers to the case study provided or tend to avoid using technical terms.

Presentation is also a highly important aspect of CBSE marking. Students are advised to write point-wise answers with proper subheadings, mark important keywords, and use flowcharts or simple diagrams wherever necessary. Long, unstructured paragraphs and unnecessary information have always led to unnecessary loss of marks.

Time management during the three-hour exam is also equally important. Students are advised to make the most of the 15-minute reading time, allocate time properly between sections, and use the last minutes for revision. This will help them perform better in the exam.

Finally, students are advised to remain calm and composed and make the most of their learning. A calm mind and smart learning will help them perform better in the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam.