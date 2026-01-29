 OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Scorecards Out At ibpsonline.ibps.in; Check Details Here
OICL has released the Assistant (Class-III) 2026 scorecard on the IBPS website at ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can check their scores using registration details or date of birth. The recruitment aims to fill 500 posts. Selection includes Prelims, Mains, and document verification, with exams held from September 2025 to January 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the score card of the Assistant Class-III 2025 on the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in. The score card can be accessed online using the details such as Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth. This year, OICL is seeking 500 Assistant (Class-III) positions across India.

OICL Assistant Recruitment Result 2026: How to check?

To view the OICL Assistant Recruitment Result 2026, aspirants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the last section and then under Miscellaneous, go to the 'Careers' option.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as Registration Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth & then submit.

Step 4: Now, the OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 scorecard PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the scorecard of OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the online application process will begin on August 2, 2025, and conclude on August 17, 2025. The Tier-I examination is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025, followed by the Tier-II exam on October 28, 2025. The Regional Language Test will take place on January 8, 2026, and the scorecards will be released on January 29, 2026.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The applicant must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. The eligible age ranges from 21 to 30 years, with customary relaxations based on OICL requirements.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for the OICL Assistant recruitment includes stages such as Prelims and Mains exams, followed by an interview or document verification. To advance in the recruitment procedure, applicants must first qualify for each level.

