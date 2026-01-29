KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema |

The 3rd edition of International Film Festival organized by Mass Media Department of K.C. College opened on 29th January with contingents arriving with mascots inspired by their lost kingdoms. It began with an inauguration ceremony, followed by a solemn remembrance to Late Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM Maharashtra and later featured an elegant dance recital and Lord Ganesha’s blessings. The auspicious lamp-lighting was conducted by Principal Mrs. Tejashree Shanbhag, Mrs. Shalini Sinha (Head of Mass Media Department), Mrs. Surya Gune (Coordinator) and Prof. Rajesh Sawant (Vice Principal).

The IIF judges, Mr. Abhijeet Deshpande and Alumnus Arunima Sharma were announced. Prof. Shalini Sinha quoted, “IFF has witnessed increased number of film entries this year including regional, women-directed, and animation films.” Additionally, Prof. Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag said, “The Oscar-nominated film screening at IFF marks a major milestone, and I commend the Mass Media Faculty & Blitzkrieg team for their dedication.”

The event showcased a variety of cinematic styles, opening with ‘Dumpyard’ (Nikhil Shinde) on urban hierarchies, followed by ‘Varas’ (Rohan Apte), exploring inheritance, generational conflict, and supernatural tension. ‘Mírame’ offered a lyrical fable, ‘Itchkiyoon’ humorously examined obsession, ‘Saath Bara’ highlighted rural injustice, and ‘Marigold’ (Vivek G) reflected deeper meanings and symbolism, emphasizing diverse narrative approaches.

The festival’s highlight was ‘The Boy with the White Skin’ (Simon Panay), shortlisted for the Oscars 2026, portraying superstition, survival, and strong community bonds in West Africa’s gold mines. Best Director and Film was awarded to ‘Dumpyard’ with a cash prize of Rs.25000, Best Screenwriter and Cinematographer to Varas, and Audience Choice award to Marigold, celebrating excellence across multiple categories.

There were 7 other events, one of which GuptVogue saw 5 contingents create magazines showcasing teamwork, strategic thinking, creativity, and quick decision-making throughout the event.