 BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here

BDL has declared the Management Trainee Result 2026 on bdl-india.in in PDF format, listing shortlisted candidates for the interview. The result includes the merit list and cut-off marks. The exam was held in January 2026 for 82 MT posts. Selection involves a CBT, interview, document verification, and medical test, with the final merit based on combined performance.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 | bdl-india.in

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 on the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in. The result will be in PDF format, which shows the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round. BDL administered the Management Trainee exam in January 2026.

Along with the result, BDL has also released the merit list and cut-off scores for the Management Trainee recruitment. The cut-off is determined by exam difficulty, number of candidates, vacancies, and category-wise reservation.

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: How to download?

To access the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

FPJ Shorts
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video
Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor
Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor
Gold & Silver Prices To Stay High Amid Global Risks, Economic Survey Warns
Gold & Silver Prices To Stay High Amid Global Risks, Economic Survey Warns

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bharat Dynamics Limited at bdl-india.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” section and then select the “BDL Management Trainee Result 2025-26” link.

Step 3: After this, the BDL MT Result 2026 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 and search for the roll number.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

Read Also
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details...
article-image

BDL Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive includes 82 Management Trainee positions in total, notwithstanding the declared vacancy count of 80 positions across various disciplines. Candidates who pass the written test are summoned for an interview.

BDL Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The BDL Management Trainee selection process involves a computer-based test, an interview, document verification, and a medical checkup. A final merit list is created based on the combined performance in the written test and interview.

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: Merit list

The merit list is compiled from the results of the written exam and the interview. Only candidates who fulfil the required cut-off criteria are shortlisted for the interview and subsequent phases. The final merit list will be provided once all selection processes have been completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor
Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor
BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here
BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here
'Capable Of Misuse, Vague': Supreme Court Stays UGC Equity Regulations; Issues Notice To Centre
'Capable Of Misuse, Vague': Supreme Court Stays UGC Equity Regulations; Issues Notice To Centre
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details...
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details...
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Engages With Indian Students At Harvard, Shares 'Telangana Rising' Vision
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Engages With Indian Students At Harvard, Shares 'Telangana Rising' Vision