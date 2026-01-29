BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 Out At bdl-india.in; Details Here

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 | bdl-india.in

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 on the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in. The result will be in PDF format, which shows the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round. BDL administered the Management Trainee exam in January 2026.

Along with the result, BDL has also released the merit list and cut-off scores for the Management Trainee recruitment. The cut-off is determined by exam difficulty, number of candidates, vacancies, and category-wise reservation.

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: How to download?

To access the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bharat Dynamics Limited at bdl-india.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” section and then select the “BDL Management Trainee Result 2025-26” link.

Step 3: After this, the BDL MT Result 2026 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BDL Management Trainee Result 2026 and search for the roll number.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

BDL Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive includes 82 Management Trainee positions in total, notwithstanding the declared vacancy count of 80 positions across various disciplines. Candidates who pass the written test are summoned for an interview.

BDL Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The BDL Management Trainee selection process involves a computer-based test, an interview, document verification, and a medical checkup. A final merit list is created based on the combined performance in the written test and interview.

BDL Management Trainee Result 2026: Merit list

The merit list is compiled from the results of the written exam and the interview. Only candidates who fulfil the required cut-off criteria are shortlisted for the interview and subsequent phases. The final merit list will be provided once all selection processes have been completed.