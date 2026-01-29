BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 | bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the online registration procedure for the Inter Level Vacancy 2025 on January 29, 2026. Applicants who have yet to apply can submit the application form on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment for BSSC Inter Level is being undertaken to fill a total of 24,492 vacancies in various departments of the state government. The vacancies include Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk-cum-Typist, Revenue Employee, Panchayat Secretary, Filari Inspector, and other inter-level positions. These posts are classified as Group C services.

Note: Reservation advantages would be offered to eligible candidates in accordance with the Bihar government regulations.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form for the BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Application form process link for inter-level combined competitive exam" link.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'New Registration' option and then fill out the form.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to login by using the credentials such as registration number and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates for the BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. The minimum age is 18 years. The maximum age requirement for unreserved males is 37 years, but this is relaxed for females and reserved candidates under state government regulations. Certain vocations may also require typing skills or basic computer experience.