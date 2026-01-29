 CEED And UCEED Final Answer Key 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
IIT Bombay has released the CEED and UCEED 2026 final answer keys and question paper PDFs on the official websites. Candidates can download them from ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED results will be declared on March 4 and UCEED results on March 6, 2026. Scorecards will be available from March 10 and remain valid for one year.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
CEED And UCEED Final Answer Key 2026 | Canva

CEED and UCEED final answer key 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has issued the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 on the official websites of UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/ and ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/. Along with this, the institute has made the question paper PDFs available.

CEED and UCEED final answer key 2026: How to download?

To download the CEED and UCEED final answer key 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/ or ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the final answer key and question paper link.

Step 3: After this, download the PDF file and then take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the UCEED final answer key 2026

Click here for the CEED final answer key 2026

About the CEED result 2026

As per the official schedule, the CEED 2026 results will be declared on March 4, 2026, while the UCEED 2026 results will be announced on March 6. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 10, 2026. The CEED scorecard will remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration.

CEED and UCEED 2026: Exam pattern

The admission exam was broken into two sections: Part A and Part B. Both segments seek to assess analytical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.

Part A consisted of objective-type questions such as Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and Multiple Selection Questions.

Part B focused on creative abilities. This section examined UCEED applicants' drawing and design skills. It evaluated CEED candidates' drawing and writing ability.

CEED and UCEED 2026: Exam dates

Both UCEED and CEED 2026 were held on January 18, 2026, in a test-centre setting. The exam lasted three hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

