 Delhi: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Prompting Emergency Evacuations
PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Prompting Emergency Evacuations | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Five schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday morning, prompting emergency evacuation of the campuses and searches by security agencies.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka have received threats.

On the other hand, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat.

Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks. "Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," a DFS officer said, adding that search operations were underway.

article-image

The Sardar Patel Vidyalaya administration informed parents that a security threat had been received in the morning, and authorities were immediately alerted. The school said a bomb squad team conducted a thorough inspection of the entire campus.

"We are relieved to inform you that the premises have been declared completely safe for use. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols were followed promptly and responsibly. Classes will continue as usual today," the message read.

Police sources said local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to sweep the campuses. Students and staff were moved to safe areas in some schools, they added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threats, police said.

