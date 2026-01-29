SBI SCO 2026: Registration Process Starts At sbi.co.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

SBI SCO Registration 2026 | sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Registration 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started accepting online applications for Circle-Based Officer (CBO) positions. Qualified applicants should apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 2,050 openings throughout the organisation.

SBI SCO Registration 2026: Important dates

The registration procedure started today, January 29, 2026, and can be completed by February 18, 2026. The last date for printing the application form is March 3, 2026, and payment can be made during the application form timeframe.

SBI SCO Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a reputable university or an equivalent qualification certified by the Central Government, including an Integrated Dual Degree. Candidates with professional qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, or Cost Accountant are also considered.

b. Age limit: The age limit is 21 to 30 years as of December 31, 2025. Applicants must have been born between January 1, 1996, and December 31, 2004 (inclusive).

Read the official notice here

SBI SCO Registration 2026: How to apply?

Applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, open the 'Circle Based Officer Recruitment' link and then register using the basic details.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to login, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment (if required), and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO 2026

SBI SCO Registration 2026: Application fees

Aspirants in the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay an application fee of ₹750. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying any charge. Payments can be paid online with a debit card, credit card, or through internet banking. Any transaction fees will be borne by the applicants.