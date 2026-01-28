UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 32,679 Posts Ends Soon At upprpb.in; Check Salary Structure & Other Important Details Here

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 | upprpb.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will end the online registration for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 on January 30, 2026. Candidates who have yet to apply for this recruitment can submit their form on the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims fill 32,679 constable positions across various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Constable Civil Police (Male/ Female): 10469

2. Constable PAC Armed Force (Male): 15131

3. Constable PAC Special Force (Male): 1341

4. Constable Battalion (Female): 2282

5. Constable Mounted Police Horse Rider (Male): 71

6. Jail Warden (Male): 3279

7. Jail Warden (Female): 106

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 selection process will be conducted in multiple stages, including a written examination, followed by the Physical Standards Test (PST). Candidates who qualify for these stages will be called for document verification, after which the final merit list will be prepared.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The examination fee is ₹500 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹400 for SC, ST, and female candidates. Payment can be made online through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking, or offline via E-Challan.

Direct link to apply

Note: If any corrections are required, please use the UPPRPB correction window within the indicated timeframes. Corrections, if necessary, can only be made within the correction window.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

The UP Police Constable Salary 2026 is based on a pay scale of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month, along with a grade pay of ₹2,000. Including allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other benefits, the estimated monthly gross salary ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000.