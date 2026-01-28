NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action

SIES College of Management Studies | X

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) will organise its annual World Wetlands Day 2026 programme on Sunday, February 1, at SIES College of Management Studies, Nerul, with a focus on wetland conservation, sustainability and community participation.

Key Focus

The event will bring together environmental experts, students, academicians and community stakeholders to highlight the ecological importance of wetlands and their role in biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

Over the years, the programme has emerged as a key annual initiative of NMEPS, drawing strong participation from students and subject-matter experts.

The 2026 edition will feature student-led initiatives, including the finale of a sustainability-focused hackathon, a “Best Out of Waste” exhibition, expert presentations and a panel discussion involving noted environmental practitioners such as Stalin D, Rohit Joshi and Nandkumar Pawar, among others. Kishor Rithe, Director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), will attend the programme as the chief guest.

NMEPS View

Speaking ahead of the event, V. K. Gandhi, president of NMEPS, said wetlands are among the most valuable yet vulnerable natural ecosystems. He added that the organisation aims to engage young minds and the wider community to create awareness about the urgent need to protect wetlands for the future of cities and the environment.

NMEPS is a citizen-led, non-profit organisation working towards environmental preservation in the Navi Mumbai region, with a focus on wetland and mangrove protection, environmental awareness and sustainable living practices.

