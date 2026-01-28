 NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action

NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action

The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society will organise its World Wetlands Day 2026 programme on February 1 at SIES College, Nerul. The event will bring together experts, students and community members to highlight the ecological importance of wetlands, featuring a sustainability hackathon finale, exhibitions, panel discussions and a keynote address by BNHS Director Kishor Rithe.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
SIES College of Management Studies | X

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) will organise its annual World Wetlands Day 2026 programme on Sunday, February 1, at SIES College of Management Studies, Nerul, with a focus on wetland conservation, sustainability and community participation.

Key Focus

The event will bring together environmental experts, students, academicians and community stakeholders to highlight the ecological importance of wetlands and their role in biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

Over the years, the programme has emerged as a key annual initiative of NMEPS, drawing strong participation from students and subject-matter experts.

FPJ Shorts
NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action
NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation And Community Action
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence

The 2026 edition will feature student-led initiatives, including the finale of a sustainability-focused hackathon, a “Best Out of Waste” exhibition, expert presentations and a panel discussion involving noted environmental practitioners such as Stalin D, Rohit Joshi and Nandkumar Pawar, among others. Kishor Rithe, Director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Read Also
'Dada Believed More In Action Than Words': BJP MP Narayan Rane Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM...
article-image

NMEPS View

Speaking ahead of the event, V. K. Gandhi, president of NMEPS, said wetlands are among the most valuable yet vulnerable natural ecosystems. He added that the organisation aims to engage young minds and the wider community to create awareness about the urgent need to protect wetlands for the future of cities and the environment.

NMEPS is a citizen-led, non-profit organisation working towards environmental preservation in the Navi Mumbai region, with a focus on wetland and mangrove protection, environmental awareness and sustainable living practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation...
NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation...
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience...
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience...
'Dada Believed More In Action Than Words': BJP MP Narayan Rane Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM...
'Dada Believed More In Action Than Words': BJP MP Narayan Rane Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request
Ajit Pawar Death: IAF Deploys Emergency ATC Team To Baramati Airport Following State Govt Request