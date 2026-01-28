 Maharashtra Schools Closed Till January 30 As State Observes Three-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death In Baramati, Pune
Schools across Maharashtra have been closed as the state observes three days of official mourning from January 28 to 30 following the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. The state government announced holidays for educational institutions, suspension of official events, and half-mast flags as a mark of respect to the late leader.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Maharashtra Schools Closed: The schools in Maharashtra have been closed as the state is observing a period of mourning due to the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. In reaction to the shocking news, the Government of Maharashtra has declared three days of official state mourning from January 28 to January 30 as a tribute to the senior leader’s service to the state.

As part of the mourning activities, all offices of the state government, including educational institutions, have been closed on January 28. Schools in the state have been closed until January 30. The closure of schools is to enable students, teachers, and the entire community to observe the period of mourning and participate in the mourning activities.

The closure and period of mourning were announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference. The flags on government buildings are to be flown at half-mast, and official entertainment events are suspended during the period of mourning.

Parents and teachers have been advised to remain updated on any further announcements that may be made regarding the resumption of school sessions after January 30, as the authorities continue to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death
Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Ashatai's tragic death

Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sadly passed away on January 28, 2026, in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, Pune district. The Learjet 45 plane, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati, carrying Pawar and four other passengers, crashed early Wednesday morning. As the plane approached the runway, it crashed and burst into flames, killing all five occupants.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash and that the reason for the plane crash is being investigated. The plane was operated by VSR Aviation and had the registration number VT-SSK.

