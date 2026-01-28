Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death

Mumbai University | X

The University of Mumbai has announced the rescheduling of its Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) exam scheduled for the afternoon of January 28, 2026, following the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The decision was communicated through an official circular issued by the university’s Examination Section on January 28, 2026.

The official circular reads, "The Principal of the affiliated Colleges in Commerce & Management, Arts & Education and the Director, Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) are hereby informed that today’s afternoon examinations dated 28/01/2026 are rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri. AJIT ASHATAI ANANTRAO PAWAR, HONOURABLE DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER, GOVERNMENT OF MAHARASHTRA, on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 and will be announced later."

Examinations Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/RCCH4bB82x — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) January 28, 2026

The University of Mumbai emphasised that further updates regarding the revised examination dates will be communicated through official websites. Students are advised to regularly check notifications from the university and stay in touch with their respective colleges for the latest information.

How did Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar die?

Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sadly passed away on January 28, 2026, in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, Pune district. The Learjet 45 plane, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati, carrying Pawar and four other passengers, crashed early Wednesday morning. As the plane approached the runway, it crashed and burst into flames, killing all five occupants.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash and that the reason for the plane crash is being investigated. The plane was operated by VSR Aviation and had the registration number VT-SSK.