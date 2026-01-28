CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026 | sanskrit.nic.in

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: The Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in Delhi has posted a recruitment notification for non-teaching and other academic positions under the Sanskrit Promotion Scheme on the official website of CSU at sanskrit.nic.in. The official notice reads, "Under this scheme, assistance is provided to Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalayas (ASMs) and Adarsh Sanskrit Pathshalas (ASSPs) across various states for infrastructure development and other support."

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive comprises 43 openings for various positions. These include four College Librarian positions at Academic Level 10, one Section Officer position at Level 7, 15 Assistant positions at Level 6, one Professional Assistant position at Level 6, two UDC positions at Level 4, and 20 LDC positions at Level 2.

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online application procedure starts on January 28, 2026 and ends on February 27, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST. Applications are only accepted from Indian citizens.

Direct link to view the summary advertisement no 01/2026

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSU at sanskrit.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Recruitment or Notification section and then click Recruitment Notification 01/2026.

Step 3: After this, read the guidelines carefully.

Step 4: Next, fill out the online application form with the required information, upload the documents (if necessary), make the payment (if required), and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria and other details

According to the official website, the detailed notification, which contains information about the qualifying criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, reservation, vacancy distribution by institution, region-wise recruiting process, and other important circumstances, along with the online application form, will be available shortly.

About CSU

The Central Sanskrit University is the central agency of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in charge of implementing Central Schemes to promote Sanskrit education. Eligible institutions have received recognition and financial aid as part of the amended Adarsh Scheme 2022.