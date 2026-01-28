CUET PG Correction Window 2026 Opens At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Make Changes

CUET PG Correction Window 2026 | examinationservices.nic.in

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the CUET PG 2026 correction process, allowing candidates to make final corrections to their submitted forms. Candidates can make the changes in the form on the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The correcting service is accessible from January 28 to January 30, 2026.

Aspirants are informed that to access the application form, they need to login, and this facility is a one-time, and no further corrections would be permitted.

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Editable fields

During the rectification period, candidates may change a restricted number of fields on their application forms. These include the candidate's name, parents' names, gender, category, PwBD status, and exam city choices, if any. Candidates who paid their fees before the deadline may be able to amend their exam city choices.

Read the official notice here

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: How to make the changes?

To make the correction in the CUET PG 2026 application form, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the candidate activity, click on the "Correction Window for CUET (PG)-2026" link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to login by using the details such as application number and password.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to make the correction in the allowable fields and then save.

Step 5: Download a copy of the modified application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to make the correction

Note: Aspirants are urged to carefully review all details, as inaccurate information may cause problems during the admit card stage or admission procedure. Candidates should make sure that any editable information corresponds to their official documentation.

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Non-editable fields

The NTA has made it clear that fundamental facts such as date of birth, registered mobile number, email ID, and state of domicile cannot be modified under any circumstances.