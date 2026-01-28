CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

CUET UG Registration 2026 | ugcnet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the public notice for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on the official website of NTA CUET UG at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency has issued an important notice regarding the completion of the application form by the students on time.

The official notice reads, "In this regard, aspiring candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest and ensure timely submission of their applications to avoid last minute rush."

CUET UG 2026: Important dates

CUET UG 2026 online registration opened on January 3 and ends on January 30 at 11:50 p.m. The application cost can be paid by applicants until January 31 at 11:50 p.m.

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the CUET UG 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET UG at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register by using the basic details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 3: Next, aspirants need to login by using the generated credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, select the subject, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: Correction window

The rectification window will be open from February 2 to February 4, 2026. Those who want to update their application forms may do so. Aspirants will be able to make changes to some aspects of their applications throughout this time frame.

CUET UG 2026: Exam dates

CUET UG 2026 will be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format between May 11 and May 31, 2026 (tentative). The exam will be held in numerous cities throughout India, as well as 15 centres outside of the country.