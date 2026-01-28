 CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

NTA has released an important public notice for CUET UG Registration 2026, urging candidates to complete applications early to avoid last-minute rush. Online registration is open till January 30, with fee payment allowed till January 31. The correction window will be available from February 2 to 4. CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in CBT mode between May 11 and 31 across India and abroad.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG Registration 2026 | ugcnet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the public notice for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on the official website of NTA CUET UG at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency has issued an important notice regarding the completion of the application form by the students on time.

The official notice reads, "In this regard, aspiring candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest and ensure timely submission of their applications to avoid last minute rush."

CUET UG 2026: Important dates

CUET UG 2026 online registration opened on January 3 and ends on January 30 at 11:50 p.m. The application cost can be paid by applicants until January 31 at 11:50 p.m.

FPJ Shorts
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Net Profit Rises 22% YoY To ₹608 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹3,538 Crore
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Net Profit Rises 22% YoY To ₹608 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹3,538 Crore
Ajit Pawar No More: 3-Day Mourning Announced In Maharashtra After Deputy CM's Death In Baramati Tragedy; Know What's Open & Closed
Ajit Pawar No More: 3-Day Mourning Announced In Maharashtra After Deputy CM's Death In Baramati Tragedy; Know What's Open & Closed
Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2: Report
Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2: Report
Nagaland State Lottery Result: 28 January, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: 28 January, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the CUET UG 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET UG at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Read Also
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
article-image

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register by using the basic details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 3: Next, aspirants need to login by using the generated credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, select the subject, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: Correction window

The rectification window will be open from February 2 to February 4, 2026. Those who want to update their application forms may do so. Aspirants will be able to make changes to some aspects of their applications throughout this time frame.

CUET UG 2026: Exam dates

CUET UG 2026 will be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format between May 11 and May 31, 2026 (tentative). The exam will be held in numerous cities throughout India, as well as 15 centres outside of the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here