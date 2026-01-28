RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST | rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a new exam date for those candidates who chose to reschedule their exam after appearing for it on December 28, 2025. As per the official notice, these candidates will now have to appear for the exam on February 11, 2026.

As per the official notice issued on December 30th, "If a candidate opts for rescheduled CBTST and remains absent during rescheduled CBTST, then the candidate will be marked absent for the CBTST even if the candidate has appeared in CBTST conducted on 28.12.2025."

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025: Exam city intimation slip

RRB has advised candidates that the link to check exam city, date, and download travel authorisation for SC and ST candidates will be activated 10 days prior to the exam date. These connections will be accessible through all regional RRB websites.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025: E-call letters or admit card

The e-call letters, which function as hall tickets, will be distributed four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link. Applicants must obtain their e-call letters in advance and bring them to the exam centre.

The official notice reads, "Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer-Based Test (CBT), and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: About the Typing Skill Test

Following the written test, candidates will have to take the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test. In this test, candidates must type at least 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi. English is chosen as the default typing language. Candidates who pick Hindi should be comfortable with the Krutidev or Mangal typeface.