 RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here

RRB has announced February 11, 2026, as the new exam date for candidates who opted to reschedule the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT after appearing on December 28, 2025. Exam city intimation will be released 10 days prior, while e-call letters will be issued four days before the exam. Candidates absent on the rescheduled date will be marked absent.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST | rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a new exam date for those candidates who chose to reschedule their exam after appearing for it on December 28, 2025. As per the official notice, these candidates will now have to appear for the exam on February 11, 2026.

As per the official notice issued on December 30th, "If a candidate opts for rescheduled CBTST and remains absent during rescheduled CBTST, then the candidate will be marked absent for the CBTST even if the candidate has appeared in CBTST conducted on 28.12.2025."

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025: Exam city intimation slip

RRB has advised candidates that the link to check exam city, date, and download travel authorisation for SC and ST candidates will be activated 10 days prior to the exam date. These connections will be accessible through all regional RRB websites.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Read Also
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
article-image

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025: E-call letters or admit card

The e-call letters, which function as hall tickets, will be distributed four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link. Applicants must obtain their e-call letters in advance and bring them to the exam centre.

The official notice reads, "Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer-Based Test (CBT), and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: About the Typing Skill Test

Following the written test, candidates will have to take the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test. In this test, candidates must type at least 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi. English is chosen as the default typing language. Candidates who pick Hindi should be comfortable with the Krutidev or Mangal typeface.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download