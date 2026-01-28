UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET December Result 2026 Soon | ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December Scorecards 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the December 2025 session soon on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Based on previous exam sessions, the results can be expected between the last week of January and the first week of February 2026.

UGC NET December Result 2026: How to check scorecards?

To download the UGC NET December scorecards 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA or UGC NET at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET December result 2026 download link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the UGC NET December result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UGC NET December scorecards 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UGC NET December Result 2026: Details mentioned

The scorecard contains key details related to the candidate’s performance, including the marks obtained in Paper I and Paper II, the total marks calculated by the NTA, the qualifying status for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor eligibility, and the applicable category-wise cut-off marks.

UGC NET December Exam 2026

The tests took place at various places around the country between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The test's interim answer key is now available, and the deadline for applicants to raise objections has closed.

About the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities and colleges, conducted by the National Testing Agency annually.