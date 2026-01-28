 GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download

GSHSEB has released the GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 for Class 12 exams. Schools can download the hall tickets from gseb.org using school login credentials and distribute them to students. Practical exams will be held from February 5 to 13. Students must carry the hall ticket and a valid ID, while theory exams will begin from February 26 under strict safety guidelines.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 | gseb.org

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has issued hall tickets for the class 12 or Higher Secondary practical exams. Schools can download their GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026 from the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: How can schools download the hall ticket?

School officials can get hall tickets from the official GSEB website and distribute them to students. Admit cards can only be downloaded and issued by school principals or designated staff members; individual pupils cannot access them.

GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026: How to download the admit card?

FPJ Shorts
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to log in using their school credentials.

Step 3: Now, select Class 12 – Science Practical exam and then click the “Download” button.

Step 4: Next, the GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the GSEB HSC admit card 2026

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The hall ticket for practical exams contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject, exam centre, and reporting time.

Read Also
Rajasthan College Principal’s ‘Pakistan Elder Brother’ Remark Triggers Row
article-image

Practical exam dates

According to the official date sheet, the practical tests are scheduled from February 5 to 13, 2026.

Instructions for students

a. Students are urged to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the specified reporting time and to follow all exam-related instructions.

b. Students must bring their hall tickets and a valid ID to the exam centre.

c. Students are asked to double-check all details and report any anomalies to the school right once.

About the GSEB HSC Theory Admit Card 2026

Following the practical tests, theory exams for Class 12 will commence on February 26 and last until March 18, 2026. Schools will provide hall tickets for these exams in February. Students must bring their hall ticket and a valid picture ID to the examination centre, since access is not permitted without these credentials.

Safety measures

The GSEB has required tight exam safety and conduct guidelines for all centres, including CCTV surveillance and strengthened fire safety precautions, to ensure a secure and transparent exam process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: A Look At The Maharashtra Deputy CM's Education, Early Life & Political...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: A Look At The Maharashtra Deputy CM's Education, Early Life & Political...
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams