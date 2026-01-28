GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 | gseb.org

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has issued hall tickets for the class 12 or Higher Secondary practical exams. Schools can download their GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026 from the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: How can schools download the hall ticket?

School officials can get hall tickets from the official GSEB website and distribute them to students. Admit cards can only be downloaded and issued by school principals or designated staff members; individual pupils cannot access them.

GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026: How to download the admit card?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to log in using their school credentials.

Step 3: Now, select Class 12 – Science Practical exam and then click the “Download” button.

Step 4: Next, the GSEB HSC hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the GSEB HSC admit card 2026

GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The hall ticket for practical exams contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject, exam centre, and reporting time.

Practical exam dates

According to the official date sheet, the practical tests are scheduled from February 5 to 13, 2026.

Instructions for students

a. Students are urged to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the specified reporting time and to follow all exam-related instructions.

b. Students must bring their hall tickets and a valid ID to the exam centre.

c. Students are asked to double-check all details and report any anomalies to the school right once.

About the GSEB HSC Theory Admit Card 2026

Following the practical tests, theory exams for Class 12 will commence on February 26 and last until March 18, 2026. Schools will provide hall tickets for these exams in February. Students must bring their hall ticket and a valid picture ID to the examination centre, since access is not permitted without these credentials.

Safety measures

The GSEB has required tight exam safety and conduct guidelines for all centres, including CCTV surveillance and strengthened fire safety precautions, to ensure a secure and transparent exam process.