Rajasthan College Principal's 'Pakistan Elder Brother' Remark Triggers Row

A controversy has arisen in the state of Rajasthan following comments made by Manoj Beharwal, the principal of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Government College in Beawar, which have sparked reactions from different corners. The comments, made during an academic event, have sparked a debate on whether such comments are appropriate from the principal of a senior government college.

Beharwal made the comments while addressing the 31st International Conference of the Rajasthan Sociology Organisation, which was held at Sanatan Dharma Government College in Beawar district on January 24. The conference was attended by representatives of three countries and seven Indian states. While making the speech, Beharwal said that Pakistan is the “elder brother” of India because of the timeline of Independence and Partition in 1947.

According to his speech, Pakistan was established on the world’s political map on August 14, 1947, while India was born between 10 and 10:30 am on August 15, 1947. Based on this timeline, he said that Pakistan was 12 hours older than India, which made it the elder brother. He also said that Pakistan was born first and its songs were sung, while India was born later.

Beharwal further added that Pakistan was a nation for four to five years before it decided to become an Islamic state, which, according to him, was a good decision that the nation thought would benefit them. He further added that India gave Pakistan Rs 45 crores after Independence to help them survive, but the money was later used for terrorism.

In the latter part of his speech, Beharwal changed his focus to Indian politics and society, saying that a proper link between Indian politics, society, and traditional knowledge systems was established only after 2014. He further added that before 2014, political activities were responsible for the divisions in society, making it confused and disturbed.

The speech has since been criticised for its content, with many people demanding an explanation regarding the context and purpose of the statements made at an international academic gathering.