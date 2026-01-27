CUSAT CAT Registration 2026: Application Form Out At admissions.cusat.ac.in; Check Application Fees Here

CUSAT CAT Registration 2026: Application Form | admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT Registration 2026: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the application process for the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the university's undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can submit the form on the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The deadline to submit the application form is March 5, 2026. The CUSAT CAT 2026 exam will take place on May 9, 10, and 11.

CUSAT CAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the CUSAT CAT 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the CUSAT CAT 2026 registration tab, click on the 'Apply Here' link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register by using their basic details.

Step 4: Next, enter the OTP obtained on the registered mobile number and then an activation link will be sent to the email address.

Step 5: Now, set a password for the CUSAT CAT login 2026.

Step 6: Next, applicants need to log in by using the details such as user ID and password and then click on the 'Start Registration' button.

Step 7: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, select the programme(s), make the payment, select the test centres, and then submit.

Direct link to apply for CUSAT CAT 2026

CUSAT CAT 2026: Application Fee

The fee is Rs 1,500 for candidates opting for State Merit or All India Quota seats, while Kerala SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 700. International or PIO applicants must pay USD 110. Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW) candidates are required to pay Rs 6,500, with a reduced fee of Rs 5,700 for CGW candidates belonging to Kerala SC/ST categories. Applicants opting for NRI seats, except CGW candidates, must pay an additional Rs 5,000.

The application fee for PhD programmes is Rs 1,500, while Kerala SC/ST candidates applying for PhD or MPhil programmes need to pay Rs 700. Candidates are required to pay the application fee as per their category through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking.

CUSAT CAT Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should meet the minimum academic requirements for their chosen programme. Engineering students enrolling on BTech courses via the CUSAT CAT 2026 should have finished Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board.