NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon At nift.ac.in; Check Details Here

NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon | Canva

NIFT City Intimation Slip 2026: The city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be released soon on the official website of NTA NIFT 2026 at nift.ac.in. The NTA NIFT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 08, 2026. The exam will be a computer-based test to be held across 102 exam cities in India.

NIFT City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download?

To download the NIFT City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NIFT 2026 at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to log in by entering the information such as application number, date of birth, password, and then security pin.

Step 3: After this, the candidate’s profile will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, on the homepage, click on the tab ‘City Intimation Slip.’

Step 5: Now, the NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NIFT City Intimation Slip 2026: Details mentioned

The NTA NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip will contain essential details related to the candidate and the examination. These include the NIFT application number, candidate’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, and disability status. It will also mention whether a scribe is required, along with the city and state of the examination, exam date and slot, and the programme and medium selected by the candidate.

NIFT Stage 1 Admit Card 2026

Applicants are informed that, following the city intimation slip, the NTA will issue the hall ticket to applicants. It is a required document that must be brought to the exam centre. It will be available two to three days before the exam.