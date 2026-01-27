 Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

BPSSC has released the notification for Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026 to fill 78 Sub-Inspector posts. Applications are open from January 27 to February 27 at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Graduates aged 20–37 (men) and up to 40 (women) can apply. Selection includes prelims, mains, PMT, PET, document verification and medical test. Application fee is Rs 100.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026 | bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification for the position of Sub-Inspector (Prohibition) 2026. The registration process for this recruitment can be applied on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Important details

1. Notification release date: January 22, 2026

2. Application process date: January 27 to February 27, 2026

3. Last date to make payment: February 27, 2026

4. Written examination date: To be announced later

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The notification notified a total of 78 openings for the position of Sub-Inspector (Prohibition). The jobs are divided into numerous categories in accordance with the Bihar government's reservation policy, which includes provisions for women applicants.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Applicants for the Sub-Inspector (Prohibition) position should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from an accredited university or institution.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026

b. Age limit: Regarding age requirements, the candidate must be at least 20 years old. The maximum age limit has been set at 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female applicants. The age limit will be relaxed for applicants from restricted groups in accordance with existing state government laws.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026 would have several rounds. Applicants will be required to take a preliminary written test, followed by a main written test. Those who pass the written assessments will be chosen for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final rounds will include document verification and a medical test.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee for all categories is ₹100. Payment can be made online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or other digital means.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Eligibility for medical test

Applicants must achieve certain physical standards, including height, chest dimensions (for male applicants), and physical efficiency tasks like jogging, long jump, high jump, and shot put. Physical tests are qualifying in nature.

