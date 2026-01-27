HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026 Out |

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani has issued the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) yearly examinations on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The HBSE Date Sheet 2026 applies to regular students as well as students from several categories, such as HOS Fresh, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement.

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026: Exam timings

The exams will be administered offline at designated centres across the state, with the majority taking place between 12:30 PM and 03:30 PM.

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2026: Exam dates

According to the schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will begin on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and end on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to start on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and end on Friday, March 20, 2026.

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Schedule 2026: How to download?

To download the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time table 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026 Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026" or "Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026 Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026" link.

Step 3: Now, the timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Applicants are advised to check the exam dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to see HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

Click here to check the HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Haryana Board Exams 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Haryana Board Exams 2026, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and internal/practical assessments, wherever applicable. Candidates are also required to obtain 33% in aggregate to be declared a pass.