 HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here

HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here

HBSE has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 on bseh.org.in for regular and HOS students. Class 12 exams will be held from February 25 to April 1, while Class 10 exams run from February 26 to March 20. Most papers will be conducted offline from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Students must score at least 33% in each subject and in aggregate to pass.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026 Out |

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani has issued the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) yearly examinations on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The HBSE Date Sheet 2026 applies to regular students as well as students from several categories, such as HOS Fresh, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement.

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026: Exam timings

The exams will be administered offline at designated centres across the state, with the majority taking place between 12:30 PM and 03:30 PM.

FPJ Shorts
Supermodel Alicia Kaur Dons Bomb Outfit At Lollapalooza 2026; Pictures Inside
Supermodel Alicia Kaur Dons Bomb Outfit At Lollapalooza 2026; Pictures Inside
Fact Check: Did ICC Reject Accreditation Request From Bangladesh Journalists For T20 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did ICC Reject Accreditation Request From Bangladesh Journalists For T20 World Cup 2026?
'If Because Of Trolls, We Replace...': Border 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar Defends Diljit Dosanjh's Casting After Sardaar Ji 3 Backlash
'If Because Of Trolls, We Replace...': Border 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar Defends Diljit Dosanjh's Casting After Sardaar Ji 3 Backlash
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2026: Exam dates

According to the schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will begin on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and end on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to start on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and end on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Read Also
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To...
article-image

HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Schedule 2026: How to download?

To download the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time table 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026 Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026" or "Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026 Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026" link.

Step 3: Now, the timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Applicants are advised to check the exam dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to see HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

Click here to check the HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Haryana Board Exams 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Haryana Board Exams 2026, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and internal/practical assessments, wherever applicable. Candidates are also required to obtain 33% in aggregate to be declared a pass.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Discrimination, No Misuse Of Law': Dharmendra Pradhan On New UGC Anti-Discrimination Policies
'No Discrimination, No Misuse Of Law': Dharmendra Pradhan On New UGC Anti-Discrimination Policies
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At...
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At...
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus