 PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

The PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 application window for 98 posts, including Clerk and Clerk IT, closes today, January 28, at 5 pm. The recruitment aims to fill 95 Clerk and 3 Clerk IT vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in, with fee payment open till January 31. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 19,900 per month.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 | sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: The registration process for 98 vacancies for Clerk posts is going to close tomorrow, January 28, 2026, by the Punjab Government, Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Applicants can submit the application form on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification for the recruitment was released on November 18, 2025. The online registration process began on November 26, 2025, and has been extended till January 28, 2026, up to 5 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee until January 31, 2026.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

FPJ Shorts
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp After BBL Struggles | Video
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp After BBL Struggles | Video
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 95 vacancies. Out of which 95 vacancies have been released for Clerk posts, and 3 vacancies have been released for Clerk IT posts.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026. candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Career section, click the Online Application link.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘Click Here to Apply for Clerk Posts’.

Read Also
Explained: What Is UG's Anti-Discrimination Policies That Is Facing Legal And Campus Pushback?
article-image

Step 4: Next, select the ‘New Registration’ option, and then enter the details and create the login credentials.

Step 5: Now, login by using the credentials such as birth date and application number.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload all required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Salary details

Applicants who pass all stages will receive an expected compensation of Rs. 19,900/-. The pay for the PSSSB vacancy is determined by the appropriate authorities.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 includes three phases: a written examination, a typing test, and document verification.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application process

General category candidates, Freedom Fighters and their wards are required to pay Rs 1,000, while applicants belonging to SC, BC, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories need to pay Rs 250. Ex-servicemen, including dependents, must pay Rs 200, whereas candidates with disabilities are required to submit an application fee of Rs 500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Maharashtra Sets World Record As Two Crore Students Perform ‘Rashtra Pratham’ Exercise On...
Maharashtra Sets World Record As Two Crore Students Perform ‘Rashtra Pratham’ Exercise On...
Delhi To Set Up National Centre Of Excellence For AVGC-XR, Boosting Jobs And Creative Economy
Delhi To Set Up National Centre Of Excellence For AVGC-XR, Boosting Jobs And Creative Economy
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To...
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To...