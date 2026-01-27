PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 98 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 | sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: The registration process for 98 vacancies for Clerk posts is going to close tomorrow, January 28, 2026, by the Punjab Government, Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Applicants can submit the application form on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification for the recruitment was released on November 18, 2025. The online registration process began on November 26, 2025, and has been extended till January 28, 2026, up to 5 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee until January 31, 2026.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 95 vacancies. Out of which 95 vacancies have been released for Clerk posts, and 3 vacancies have been released for Clerk IT posts.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026. candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Career section, click the Online Application link.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘Click Here to Apply for Clerk Posts’.

Step 4: Next, select the ‘New Registration’ option, and then enter the details and create the login credentials.

Step 5: Now, login by using the credentials such as birth date and application number.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, upload all required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Salary details

Applicants who pass all stages will receive an expected compensation of Rs. 19,900/-. The pay for the PSSSB vacancy is determined by the appropriate authorities.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 includes three phases: a written examination, a typing test, and document verification.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application process

General category candidates, Freedom Fighters and their wards are required to pay Rs 1,000, while applicants belonging to SC, BC, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories need to pay Rs 250. Ex-servicemen, including dependents, must pay Rs 200, whereas candidates with disabilities are required to submit an application fee of Rs 500.