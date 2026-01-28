 Bihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra

Bihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra

An engineering student, Vikas Tiwari, was shot dead while resisting a robbery near a railway station in Bihar’s Chhapra, sparking public anger over rising crime. In a separate incident, a young businessman, Suraj Bihari, was gunned down during a panchayat meeting in Purnea. Police have launched investigations in both cases.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra | Pixabay

Patna: An engineering student was gunned down after being attacked by unidentified robbers in Bihar’s Chhapra city on Tuesday evening.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near Kachari Railway Station in Chhapra city, the district headquarters of Saran.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Shakti Nagar locality under the Nagar police station area.

FPJ Shorts
‘Human Ways To Treat A Loyal Dog’: Netizens Slam SDRF For Carrying Canine In Gunny Bag After It Guarded Owner’s Body For Days In Freezing Snow
‘Human Ways To Treat A Loyal Dog’: Netizens Slam SDRF For Carrying Canine In Gunny Bag After It Guarded Owner’s Body For Days In Freezing Snow
PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO

According to family members, Vikas Tiwari is an engineering student studying in Patna and was returning home on Tuesday evening after getting down at Kachari railway station.

While on his way home, criminals allegedly attempted to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

Read Also
CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply
article-image

When he resisted the robbery attempt, the attackers shot him at close range, leaving him severely injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the incident and helped transport the injured student to Sadar Hospital. He succumbed during the treatment.

The incident created panic and anger in the area, with locals expressing concern over rising criminal activities.

Upon receiving information, a team from Nagar Police Station reached the hospital and initiated an investigation.

Police officials said that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify and trace the attackers.

The district police have recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem.

An FIR of murder has been registered under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita in Nagar police station in Chhapra.

Read Also
CUET UG Registration 2026: NTA Issues Important Notice At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
article-image

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members are inconsolable and have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them.

Police authorities stated that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and assured that the matter will be resolved soon.

In another incident, a sensational murder took place during a panchayat meeting in Purnea district of Bihar on Tuesday morning.

A young businessman was shot dead in a park near Basant Vihar in the Maranga police station area at around 9 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Suraj Bihari, a resident of Gulabbagh, who owned several warehouses there.

It is reported that Suraj Bihari was shot three times, with the bullets hitting him directly in the chest.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it to GMCH for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools Closed Till January 30 As State Observes Three-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra Schools Closed Till January 30 As State Observes Three-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s...
Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death
Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death
Bihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra
Bihar: Engineering Student Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt In Chhapra
CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply
CSU Delhi Recruitment 2026: Notification For 43 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG Correction Window 2026 Opens At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET PG Correction Window 2026 Opens At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Make Changes