 Mumbai University Reschedules Exams As Maharashtra Observes Three-Day Mourning After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Death
Mumbai

Mumbai University has rescheduled exams scheduled for January 28, 2026, following the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis declared a three-day state mourning, during which schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed until January 30. Revised exam dates will be announced later by the university.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai university rescheduled exams scheduled this month, Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared a three-day mourning period across the state, amid the sudden and unfortunate demise of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai university rescheduled exams scheduled this month, Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared a three-day mourning period across the state, amid the sudden and unfortunate demise of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Holidays Announced

Following the declaration of mourning, a holiday was declared for all the schools and colleges, including the government offices. The institutions will remain closed till January 30.

The Mumbai university affiliated colleges had exams scheduled during this period. In an official statement, the university directed the colleges to reschedule the exams.

Revised Schedule

“The Principals of affiliated colleges in Commerce and Management, Arts and Education, and the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28, 2026 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026,” stated the university.

article-image

The revised schedule will be announced later

On Wednesday morning, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar rested in peace in a plane crash. According to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Pawar, accompanied by a Pilot, one attendant and two crew members aboard the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation, succumbed in the crash.

Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Pune to attend four campaign rallies for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 7.

