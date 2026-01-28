 Mumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise

Mumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise

The University of Mumbai has rescheduled examinations planned for January following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The decision came after the Maharashtra government announced a one-day public holiday and three days of mourning. MU directed all affiliated colleges to revise their exam schedules, with a new timetable to be announced later.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai School To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise |

Mumbai: Following the demise of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, the University of Mumbai (MU) rescheduled exams scheduled this month. The revised timetable will be announced later. The move came after the state announced a one-day public holiday and three days of mourning. In an official statement, the university directed its affiliated colleges to reschedule the exams.

“The principals of the affiliated colleges in commerce and management, arts and education, and the Centre for Distance and Online Education director are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar,” stated the university.

Read Also
Maharashtra’s Longest-Serving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies, Leaving Behind Power & Controversy
article-image

Also Watch:

The state government had declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges on Wednesday. Even as the mourning period continues till January 30, the schools and colleges are to function as ususal, according to a circular from the directorate of education.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Aakash Chopra Questions India's Team Selection, Says Dropping Shreyas Iyer And Bowling First A Mistake
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Aakash Chopra Questions India's Team Selection, Says Dropping Shreyas Iyer And Bowling First A Mistake
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹1,052-Crore Development Projects At Siddharthnagar Mahotsav
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹1,052-Crore Development Projects At Siddharthnagar Mahotsav
Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies In Mulund Fire Panic, Malvani Cylinder Blast Leaves 7 Injured, Hospitalised
Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies In Mulund Fire Panic, Malvani Cylinder Blast Leaves 7 Injured, Hospitalised
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For GOLDEN Duck After Strike Swap With Sanju Samson
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For GOLDEN Duck After Strike Swap With Sanju Samson

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns...
Mumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns...
NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation...
NMEPS To Host World Wetlands Day 2026 Event In Navi Mumbai On February 1 With Focus On Conservation...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 32,679 Posts Ends Soon At upprpb.in;...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 32,679 Posts Ends Soon At upprpb.in;...
Maharashtra Schools Closed Till January 30 As State Observes Three-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra Schools Closed Till January 30 As State Observes Three-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s...
Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death
Mumbai University Announces Rescheduling Of CDOE Exams After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death