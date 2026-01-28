Mumbai Schools & Colleges To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise

Mumbai School To Function As Usual On Jan 29; MU Defers Today's Exams As State Mourns Ajit Pawar's Demise |

Mumbai: Following the demise of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, the University of Mumbai (MU) rescheduled exams scheduled this month. The revised timetable will be announced later. The move came after the state announced a one-day public holiday and three days of mourning. In an official statement, the university directed its affiliated colleges to reschedule the exams.

“The principals of the affiliated colleges in commerce and management, arts and education, and the Centre for Distance and Online Education director are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar,” stated the university.

The state government had declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges on Wednesday. Even as the mourning period continues till January 30, the schools and colleges are to function as ususal, according to a circular from the directorate of education.

