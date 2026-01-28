 UGC Protest Intensifies As Students Give 15-Day Ultimatum And Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Pleas
Students protesting outside the UGC in Delhi gave a 15-day ultimatum against the new equity regulations, citing lack of open category representation and safeguards against false complaints. Two petitions challenging the rules have been filed in the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear the matter soon.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
As the protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi intensified, the students offered a 15-day ultimatum to comply with their demands, meanwhile the supreme court is expected to hear the plea filed. | X @ANI

Mumbai: As the protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi intensified, the students offered a 15-day ultimatum to comply with their demands, meanwhile the supreme court is expected to hear the plea filed.

For the past three days, the students have been protesting outside the UGC against the new notification of ‘Promotion of equity in higher educational institutes’ released earlier this month.

UGC Protest Intensifies As Students Give 15-Day Ultimatum And Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Pleas
UGC Protest Intensifies As Students Give 15-Day Ultimatum And Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Pleas
