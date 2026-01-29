BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here | Website: https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in/

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an official notification for Auditor Recruitment 2026. The recruitment process intends to fill 102 Auditor jobs in Bihar's Panchayati Raj Department. Once the application window opens, qualified applicants can submit their applications online on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The salary scale for the post is ₹5,200 to ₹20,200, along with a Grade Pay of ₹2,800, corresponding to Level 5 of the pay matrix.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification was issued on January 28, 2026. Online applications will open on February 5 and conclude on February 26, 2026. To minimise last-minute complications, candidates should fill out the form well in advance of the deadline.

Read the official notice here

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Those seeking BPSC Auditor positions must hold a graduate degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, or Statistics from an accredited university.

b. Age limit: The minimum age for applicants is 21, while the maximum age is 37 years. Aspirants from reserved groups would be eligible for age relaxation under the Bihar government norms. The applicants should be Indian citizens.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost for general and OBC applicants is Rs 600. The cost for SC, ST, Bihar women candidates, and individuals with disabilities is Rs 150.

Click here to check the advertisement

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process includes a written exam, followed by an interview and document verification.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The written exam will cover General Hindi, General Studies Paper I, General Studies Paper II, and one optional topic. Each paper will be graded separately, and the exam will last three hours.