 BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: BPSC has released a notification to fill 102 Auditor posts in Bihar’s Panchayati Raj Department. Online applications open February 5 and close February 26, 2026, at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Salary ranges from ₹5,200–₹20,200 with ₹2,800 grade pay (Level 5). Selection includes a written exam and interview.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here | Website: https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in/

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an official notification for Auditor Recruitment 2026. The recruitment process intends to fill 102 Auditor jobs in Bihar's Panchayati Raj Department. Once the application window opens, qualified applicants can submit their applications online on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The salary scale for the post is ₹5,200 to ₹20,200, along with a Grade Pay of ₹2,800, corresponding to Level 5 of the pay matrix.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification was issued on January 28, 2026. Online applications will open on February 5 and conclude on February 26, 2026. To minimise last-minute complications, candidates should fill out the form well in advance of the deadline.

FPJ Shorts
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & 5 Others
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & 5 Others
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?

Read the official notice here

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Those seeking BPSC Auditor positions must hold a graduate degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, or Statistics from an accredited university.

b. Age limit: The minimum age for applicants is 21, while the maximum age is 37 years. Aspirants from reserved groups would be eligible for age relaxation under the Bihar government norms. The applicants should be Indian citizens.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost for general and OBC applicants is Rs 600. The cost for SC, ST, Bihar women candidates, and individuals with disabilities is Rs 150.

Click here to check the advertisement

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process includes a written exam, followed by an interview and document verification.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The written exam will cover General Hindi, General Studies Paper I, General Studies Paper II, and one optional topic. Each paper will be graded separately, and the exam will last three hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other...
BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other...
'Delayed But Welcome Step': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Backs UGC Regulations, Urges Centre Not To Dilute...
'Delayed But Welcome Step': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Backs UGC Regulations, Urges Centre Not To Dilute...
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
UGC Protest Intensifies As Students Give 15-Day Ultimatum And Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Pleas
UGC Protest Intensifies As Students Give 15-Day Ultimatum And Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Pleas