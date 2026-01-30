CUET PG 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in; Know Editable Fields, Non-Editable Field And Exam Pattern

CUET PG Correction Window 2026 | examinationservices.nic.in

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2026 application correction window will end today, January 30, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). By going to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in, candidates who applied for the exam can amend the details on their application form.

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Editable fields

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender

Category

PwBD Status

Exam City Choice(s) (if applicable)

Important Note:

Only candidates who have paid the application fee before the deadline may be allowed to edit exam city preferences.

A limited number of fields will be editable as per NTA rules during the correction window.

Read the official notice here

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Non-editable field

Mobile Number

E-mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Photograph (Image Upload)

Signature (Image Upload)

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Steps to do the correction

To make the correction in the CUET PG 2026 application form, candidates must follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the official NTA CUET PG website.

Step 2: Click the "Correction Window for CUET (PG)-2026" link located under the candidate activity on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then log in using their application number and password.

Step 4: After making the necessary corrections in the permitted fields, applicants must save.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the updated application form for your records.

Direct link to make the correction

Note: Inaccurate information may cause issues during the admit card stage or admission procedure, so applicants are advised to carefully examine all details. It is important for candidates to ensure that any editable information matches their official documentation.

CUET PG Correction Window 2026: Exam pattern

The CUET PG 2026 exam will last 90 minutes and have 75 questions. Each question is worth four points. Candidates will receive four points for each right response, and one point will be subtracted for each wrong response. Questions that remain unanswered or unattempted will not be graded. Candidates must select the best option from the list. The test is scheduled for March.