Mumbai Crime: One Critical Among 5 Injured After Violent Group Clash Breaks Out In Nagpada, 13 Detained; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A violent confrontation between two groups erupted in South Mumbai’s Nagpada area late Thursday night, leaving several people injured and sparking a massive police response. Authorities have confirmed that one individual remains in critical condition following the brawl, which has once again put the spotlight on the volatile security situation in the densely populated area.

Details Of The Incident

According to the Mumbai Police, the altercation broke out between two local groups over a financial dispute that escalated rapidly. What reportedly began as a verbal spat soon turned into a physical battle.

Viral Video Captures Clash

A video of the clash has surfaced on the internet shows the exact moments of the violent situation. Two men can be seen lying on the road, probably unconsious after participating in the brawl. Five to six other men can be seen weilding rods and sticks engaged in a fight, in full public view.

The violence resulted in five to six individuals sustaining serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Medical officials confirmed this morning that while most are stable, one victim is currently in critical condition and is battling for life in the intensive care unit.

Police Action & Detentions

The Nagpada Police arrived at the scene shortly after the violence peaked to disperse the crowd and restore order. Heavy police deployment remained in the area throughout the night to prevent any retaliatory attacks or further communal or localised tension.

Mumbai Police says, "A fight broke out between two groups in the Nagpada area of ​​Mumbai last night. Five to six people were seriously injured in the incident, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. The Police have so far detained 13 people in connection with… — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026

In a swift crackdown following the incident, the Mumbai Police have detained 13 individuals suspected of involvement in the clash. The police have officially registered a case against the accused parties under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 109 and Section 191, as reported by ANI.

As of Friday morning, the situation in Nagpada is reported to be under control, though an uneasy calm prevails. Security has been beefed up at key intersections, and patrolling has been intensified.

