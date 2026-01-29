Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Remove Sunglasses During Security Check At Mumbai Airport; Video Of Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, as he departed for an undisclosed location. While several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media, one particular clip has grabbed attention for all the right reasons.

The viral video shows Shah Rukh undergoing a routine security check at the airport. In the clip, an airport security personnel is seen requesting the actor to remove his sunglasses as part of standard verification procedures. Without any hesitation, Shah Rukh complied with the request and waited patiently while the check was completed.

What stood out to many was the actor’s calm and respectful demeanour throughout the process. After removing his sunglasses, Shah Rukh was seen smiling warmly as the security official completed the formalities. In a light-hearted moment, the actor even smiled and gave the security a friendly pat on the back before he was allowed to proceed.

Netizens react

The video went viral, drawing praise from fans and netizens alike. Social media users lauded the actor for his humility and for setting an example by following airport rules without seeking special treatment.

“Very good, all citizens should be treated the same,” read one of the many comments shared online, while others applauded Shah Rukh for his grounded attitude despite his superstar status.

"Yeah that’s good at least SRK is humble not like others who would probably be like I’m a star and all and SRK is the biggest in the world," read another comment.

"There is a protocol everyone has to abide and appreciate that," wrote a third user.

Another comment read, "So good SRK sir for tapping him...he made his day."

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the ‘King of Bollywood,’ has repeatedly earned admiration not just for his on-screen presence but also for his off-screen conduct.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in King with Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.