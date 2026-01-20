'Who Is This Uncle?': Did Turkish Actress Hande Erçel React To Viral Video Of 'Secretly' Filming Shah Rukh Khan At Riyadh Event?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh has sparked chatter on social media, with several photos and videos from the star-studded ceremony circulating online. The actor attended the event to present an award, but one particular clip ended up drawing more attention than the rest.

The viral video shows Turkish actress Hande Erçel, seated in the audience, recording a moment on her phone as Shah Rukh stood on stage alongside Egyptian actress Amina Khalil. The clip was shared across SRK fan pages and other social media platforms, with many users assuming that Erçel was “secretly” filming the Bollywood superstar and referring to her as a “total fangirl.”

Amid the speculation, Hande Erçel reportedly reacted to the claims, clarifying that she was not filming Shah Rukh. According to the clarification attributed to her, she was recording her friend Amina, who was on stage at the time, and not the Bollywood actor. She also dismissed claims of being an SRK fan and urged people to stop spreading false information.

"Who is this uncle? I was just filming my friend Amina Khalil, I am not his fan. Please stop spreading false information," she wrote in the now-viral Instagram story.

Is her Instagram story fake?

However, the story in which this clarification was allegedly shared is currently not available on Hande Erçel’s social media profile. The actress has also not addressed whether she actually posted the story and later deleted it. Meanwhile, several fans have claimed that the post is fake and is being circulated to defame Shah Rukh.

Notably, Hande Erçel has, in the past, spoken about her appreciation for Indian cinema and has expressed her desire to work in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. However, the makers have not announced its release date yet.