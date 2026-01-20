'Want To Make Sure I Get It Right': Aamir Khan On Delay In Making Mahabharata, Calls It 'Big Responsibility'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan once again addressed speculation around his long-cherished dream project, Mahabharata, and offered rare insight into why the ambitious film is yet to take shape. The actor, who has been associated with the epic for several years, revealed that the scale, cultural significance and emotional weight of the subject have made him cautious about rushing into its production.

In an interview with News18, Aamir spoke about his desire to bring the Indian epic to the big screen, while stressing that the responsibility attached to it is far greater than any film he has attempted so far. According to the actor, Mahabharata is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian society, making it a project that demands extraordinary care and sensitivity.

“That’s my dream, let’s see if it becomes a reality one day. I really would love to have the opportunity to do that, but it is a big responsibility,” Aamir said. Emphasising the deep-rooted connection Indians share with the epic, he added, “Indians are so strongly connected, it is in our blood. I don’t think there is any Indian who hasn’t read the Bhagwat Gita or, at the very least, heard it from their grandmother.”

Explaining why he is unwilling to rush the film, Aamir noted that a poorly made adaptation could disappoint audiences. “Making a film, which is so fundamental for all Indians, is also a big responsibility. I often say this, ‘You can let Mahabharata down, Mahabharata will never let you down.’ You do a bad job, you’ll let it down,” he said. The actor added that if he ever takes the project forward, his aim would be to create it in a way that instils pride across the country. “I want to make sure that if I ever make this film, I make it in such a way that all Indians feel really proud.”

Drawing comparisons with global cinematic spectacles, Aamir pointed out that while the world has witnessed large-scale franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Avatar, Mahabharata stands above them in terms of narrative depth and legacy. “Over the years, we have seen a lot of Hollywood films which are big entertainers… But this (Mahabharata) is the mother of it all. So I think Indians will be really proud if it comes out well. I am taking my time because I want to make sure I get it right,” he added.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mahabharata could also mark the final chapter of Aamir's Bollywood career. In June 2025, the actor hinted at this possibility during a conversation with Raj Shamani, saying, “Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that.”

On the work front, he was recently seen in Happy Patel which has been directed by Vir Das. He has not announced any of his upcoming films yet.