'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, along with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and kids, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. While talking to the media, Aamir and Kiran both spoke about the bad AQI of the city.

When Aamir was asked about the pollution in Mumbai, the actor said, "Haan abhi kya kare?" When probed that Mumbaikars are not used to such weather, he said, "I know!"

Later, Kiran added, "We all need to raise our voices, get involved, and understand the causes. Do our bit as citizens, get involved to change the AQI in our city."

Aamir agreed to what Kiran said, and stated, "Contribute in a positive way."

Aamir Khan On Participating In Mumbai Marathon

During the media interaction, the actor revealed that his daughter forced him to participate in the marathon. He said, "Jo excitement humne dekha people with disabilities ke run mein aur senior citizens ke run mein, toh ab mujhe bhi laga ke har saal aana chahiye. Bahot kamal ka spirit hai Mumbai ka (The excitement we saw in the people with disabilities and senior citizens' races makes me want to come every year. Mumbai has an amazing spirit)."

Aamir Khan Movies

Aamir was recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The actor has a cameo in the film, and he has also produced the movie. The Vir Das starrer has received mixed reviews from critics, and it is getting a lukewarm response at the box office.

His next production venture is Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. A few days ago, the teaser of the movie was released.

When it comes to Aamir's next film as a lead actor, reportedly, he will be seen in Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Aamir is also planning to make a movie based on Mahabharat, and last year, he revealed that work on it had started.